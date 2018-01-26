Top NC court: Lawmakers grabbed governor powers on elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's highest court is putting brakes on the Republican-dominated legislature's efforts to reshape state government and minimize Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's ability to pursue his goals.



The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that a law forcing Cooper to pick state elections board members from names the political parties select is unconstitutional. Judges said the law makes Cooper unable to fulfill his duties to make sure election laws are followed.



It's the first of what may be several times the high court could be forced to referee the ongoing political battle for control in Raleigh.



The GOP-led legislature started changing laws on who organizes and manages elections soon after Cooper narrowly beat incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in 2016.



