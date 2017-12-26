Trump golfs a day after 'back to work' tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a group of families, Young Republicans and College Republicans at the White House, while speaking about how planned tax reforms would benefit middle class families. (Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump returned to the golf course Tuesday for his third round while on vacation in Palm Beach, one day after tweeting he’d be “back to work in order to Make America Great Again” on Christmas Day.

Trump traveled from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach to play with PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambau, former PGA player Dana Quigley and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.

On Monday, the president wrote on Twitter, "I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!"

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

On Sunday, he golfed with friends, according to the White House, and he hit the links on Saturday with pro golfers Jim Herman, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas and Thomas' father.

Including Tuesday's golf round, Trump has spent approximately 109 days visiting at least one of his properties since he took office last January, according to an ABC News analysis of his public schedule. He has spent at least part of 40 days at Mar-a-Lago.

By the time he leaves Florida and returns to Washington, D.C., after New Year’s Eve, Trump will have spent parts of roughly one-third of his time in office visiting one of his properties.

Trump has spent his vacation largely surrounded by family at his Mar-a-Lago estate and private club, where he celebrated Christmas Eve and Christmas with some of his children and grandchildren, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump, who traveled to Florida with the president on Air Force One.

On Christmas Eve, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended an evening service at Bethesda-By-The-Sea, the Episcopal Church where they were married.

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed to this report.

© 2017 ABC News