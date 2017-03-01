Va. Governor issues guidance to schools on Trump Immigration Orders

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Terry McAuliffe announced on Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Education has released new guidance to all 132 school divisions in response to recent executive actions on immigration.

“President Trump’s unprecedented modifications to long-standing immigration policies have led to fear and uncertainty in many of our communities,” said Governor McAuliffe.

The guidelines were based on legal advice from the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring.

“These guidelines outline the rights and responsibilities of our superintendents and school boards,they also reinforce our responsibility to provide every single student enrolled in a public school access to a secure learning environment where they can learn, grow and thrive,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent.

The guidelines outline responses to the following questions:

What legal responsibilities do division superintendents have in reference to federal executive actions concerning immigration that may impact students enrolled in local school divisions?

What legal responsibility do local school divisions have towards Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on this issue?

What are the legal obligations of local school divisions towards students in the case that their parents are taken into custody or deportation proceedings and their children are left alone or homeless?

Do local school divisions have the authority to take action in support of students and their families whose fears of deportation are heightened?

Click here to view the new guidelines.

