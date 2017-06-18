Virginia Democrats promise unity at fundraiser

Lt. Governor Ralph Northam (left) and former Congressman Tom Perriello (right)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Democrats are promising party unity after a hotly contested primary battle for governor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello urged Democrats to work together in this year's general election.

Their comments came Saturday evening at the party's annual Jefferson-Jackson fundraising dinner.

Northam defeated Perriello last week in a primary contest. Perriello said Saturday he "fully" endorses Northam.

Republican Corey Stewart has yet to endorse Ed Gillespie, who narrowly defeated Stewart to win the GOP primary for governor. Stewart has said he would actively support Gillespie if he became a greater supporter of President Donald Trump's agenda.

