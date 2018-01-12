Virginia Democrats slam Trump on remarks he now says he didn't make

(Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC)-- President Donald J. Trump flatly denies that he used the expletive.

Nonetheless, the African Union Commission and the UN were highly critical, with one organization calling the alleged words, alarming, and the other one calling them, racist.

It all began Thursday when the Washington Post, ABC, and other media outlets reported that lawmakers said that President Trump in a closed door meeting on immigration, said, "Why do we have all these people from (expletive) countries come here?"

Senator Dick Durbin was present in the meeting. "He said these hateful things and he said them repeatedly," he said.

On Friday, the President denied it.

In a series of Tweets, Mir. Trump said, "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used ... Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other han Haiti is obviously a very poor and troubled country."

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and some other leaders clearly believe that Trump did use the profanity.

"It's a disgrace," said McAulife. "The man is a disgrace. It is a disgrace to this country. It's just unbelievable what he did yesterday when he referred to these dozens of countries. You can't even repeat it on television. Think of that. I can't say to you what the President of the United States said about dozens of countries."

Rep. Don McEachin in a statement said, "Disappointing, disgusting but not surprising. An apology is needed now."

13 News Now reached out to the two Republican members of the Hampton Roads congressional caucus, Rob Wittman and Scott Taylor. They did not respond by the time this story was filed.

