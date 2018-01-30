Virginia House votes down rule change to ban guns in gallery

Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, USA. (Photo: SeanPavonePhoto, SeanPavonePhoto)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia House of Delegates has voted down a proposal that would've banned guns in the chamber's gallery while lawmakers are on the floor.



News outlets report that the proposed change was voted down with a 48-49 vote along party lines. Republicans opposed the change and Democrats supported it.



Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, said the change would put the House's rules in line with the state Senate, which already bans guns in its gallery during its daily floors sessions.



House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said responsible gun owners should still be able to come watch government without the House "disarming" them. Gilbert also criticized Murphy for seeing gun owners as the "enemy."



Metal detectors are still at entrances, but guns are allowed through if the owner has a valid concealed carry permit.



© 2018 Associated Press