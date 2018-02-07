Virginia's 'Tampon Tax' could soon be flushed away

Should feminine hygine products be free to college students? (Photo: Rachel Falek)

NORFOLK - (WVEC) -- Lawmakers at the state capitol are preparing to vote on an issue that affects all women. It’s called the 'Dignity Act,' but more commonly referred to as the 'Tampon Tax.'

It’s a bill that would eliminate sales tax from all feminine hygiene products.

Davida McCovery says she spends about $15 a month on tampons alone, at six percent sales tax per box, that’s about $400 in sales tax she’ll be spending over the course of her life, just for tampons.

“This extra 6 percent is a lot, it’s a lot as a college student,” said McCovery.

McCovery was excited to hear that there is a bill being proposed at the state level by Delegate Jennifer Boysko. The bill would hopefully eliminate the sales tax on all feminine hygiene products.

So far, 12 states have already enacted similar laws.

“Women are the only people who have to use these products,” said Boysko. “There’s a growing consensus around the country that it’s an unfair tax burden on women.”

“I definitely think it’s unfair because men definitely don’t understand what we go through monthly, and this is an expense that we really have to deal with,” said McCovery.

Boysko said if products like dandruff shampoo are tax-free there is no reason why something as necessary as tampons shouldn’t be as well.

“And you don’t have a choice whether or not you have your period it happens to all girls and women as a natural part of their lives,” said Boysko.

Tracy Layden not only sells tampons every day at Colley Discount Pharmacy, but she also buys them regularly for herself and her two daughters. She said this bill is a big step for women’s rights.

“It’s just a great idea, something that nobody would have probably thought about if we didn’t have a woman sitting in the Congress trying to get for us,” said Layden.

If this bill were to become law Virginia would lose an estimated $4.5 million dollars a year in tax dollars.

However, Boysko said this shouldn’t be about money, it should be about equality.

“I just have to say if we are really spending $4.5 million a year in taxes on tampons that’s a problem,” said Boysko.

The 'Tampon Tax' bill could be voted on by the House as early as next week, and then could go on to become a law by March.

