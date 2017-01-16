With 10 months until election, Virginia governor's race already has packed field

Virginia State Capitol Building (Photo: Dave Newman)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia is the only state in the country that does not allow its governor to seek re-election with the goal of serving consecutive terms.

As a result, there's a gubernatorial contest in the Old Dominion every four years.

Although the election this year still is 10 months away, there already is a packed field of candidates.

On the Republican side, Virginia Beach State Senator Frank Wagner, former Virginia Trump Campaign Chairman Corey Stewart, businessman Denver Riggleman, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie hope to take their party's nomination.

Gillespie campaigned in Williamsburg Monday.

"Our economic growth rate was a lousy two percent, and that was first time in five years it was above one," said Gillespie. "The year before, we were 48th out of 50 states in economic growth. Virginia is in the bottom five. That's infuriating to me. I know in economic growth we can be first in the nation, but we're going to have to change our policies to do that, and I have the policies."

On the Democratic side, it currently is a two-man race. There's Lieutenant Governor and medical doctor Ralph Northam of Norfolk, and former 5th District congressman Tom Perriello.

Periello was in Virginia Beach taking part in a church-sponsored day of action. He just jumped into the contest two weeks ago. Northam has been running for two years.

"Ralph is a terrific guy," he said. "And I think one of things we can do is elevate our politics, so something like the primary isn't about personal attacks but about the good public policy debate, about what's going to move families forward. That's why we've taken a positive campaign pledge in this primary, and we look forward to finding solutions to move Virginia forward."

And although the general election is still a long way away, the public will get a chance to weigh in before then, when the two political parties hold primaries on June 13 th to select their nominees.

