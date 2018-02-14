Pollution found in North Carolina river after fuel spill

dirty water from pipe polluting (Photo: nanthm, nanthm)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - State environmental officials say many toxins found in a river in western North Carolina earlier this month exceed state safety standards for health and aquatic life.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reported the Department of Environmental Quality issued a report Tuesday on a heating fuel spill Feb. 4 into the French Broad River.



Mountain Energy estimates it lost between 1,000 gallons (3800 liters) and 1,200 gallons (4500 liters) of fuel from two holes found in a tank.



Buncombe County Health and Human Services issued a recreation advisory for a 20-mile (32-kilometer) section of the French Broad River from Asheville to near Marshall in Madison County.



The advisories warn people against swimming, wading, canoeing, rafting or allowing pets to in the water.



Environmental officials say they don't know exactly when the leak started.

