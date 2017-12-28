Popular Norfolk cafe expands to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - Business is thriving for some local business owners in Norfolk. Many of them are so busy at one location, they are now expanding their shops and restaurants to other areas in Hampton Roads.

Three weeks ago, Press 626 Cafe and Wine Bar expanded to Virginia Beach. The first location is well-known in Ghent.

"It's original, and it's really hard to duplicate. My husband and I own this building. It was built in 1906," explained owner Lindsay Bennett.

Bennett says nine years ago she jumped in to owning this business head first.

She said, “I didn't really understand how the back of the house worked. I didn't even handle a printer."

She got the itch from her parents who were both in the food and beverage industry.

“I make a joke that I grew up on cherries, olives and sliced oranges and that's the truth,” Bennett explained.

After nine years of working hard and finding the best team to always have her back, she said she was ready to expand.

Bennett explained, "A location speaks to you. It tells you what it wants to be and for me. It was the right place for Press."

The location that spoke to her was Shore Drive located in the old Dish restaurant. It's a place customers can come as yourself and enjoy good food and wine.

Smartmouth Brewing Company and Mermaid Winery are a few others expanding out of Norfolk and into Virginia Beach. Bennett said she credits good customers to helping her succeed.



Bennett said, "The neighborhood, the people, we feed off of each other. It's inspiring."

Bennett said as of now, there is no end in sight and they may open a new Press in the future.

