Popular Sierra Nevada beer recalled because of broken glass risk

If you like craft beer, you might want to look in your refrigerator for bottles of the brand Sierra Nevada.

The company says the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers, including its popular Pale Ale, purchased in 36 states -- including Virginia and North Carolina.

The California-based company issued the voluntary recall after quality inspections at its North Carolina brewery detected bottles made with a flaw that may cause small pieces of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

It says it has not received any customer complaints or reports of injuries from the flaw.

The recall applies to Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale and several other varieties. All of the beer was bottled at the North Carolina facility between Dec. 5 and Jan. 8, in the case of the Pale Ale, and Dec. 5 to Jan. 13 for the others. Sierra Nevada says buyers can tell from the code on its cardboard packaging or the bottles where the beer was brewed, either by an M or C on the code.

The company has stopped distributing the beer and is working to have it removed from store shelves.

Consumers are being told not to drink the affected beer and refunds are being offered. Here is the link to fill out the form: www.sierranevada.com/qualitymatters

States included in the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

