Port of Virginia breaks container-volume record for 6th year

port of virginia 2.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Port of Virginia has broken its record for container volume for the sixth year in a row.



The Virginian-Pilot reports that port moved 2.84 million TEUs, or boxes as measured in standard 20-foot (6-meter) units, in 2017.



Virginia Port Authority CEO John F. Reinhart said in a statement that the port moved 185,000 more TEUs than in 2016, for a year-over-year increase of nearly 7 percent.



The port has posted best-ever TEU volumes each year since 2012. The port's container-volume capacity is a little under 3 million TEUs.



Reinhart said the volume growth came as the port began its largest infrastructure projects in its history, expanding Portsmouth's Virginia International Gateway and optimizing the Norfolk International Terminals facility.



Ports around the country have reported similar container-volume growth.

© 2018 Associated Press