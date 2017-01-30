Portsmouth 10-year-old competes in baking challenges on The Food Network

Kaniya Cary (Photo: City of Portsmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 10-year-old girl has been appearing as a contestant in this season's episodes of "Kids Baking Championship" on the Food Network.

Kaniyah Cary is a student at Churchland Primary & Intermediate School.

The popular show features Valerie Bertinelli and celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman.

The show is a 10-week contest where Kaniyah and other contestants has baked carnival-themed cupcakes, volcano Bundt cakes, and even tie-dye cakes.

The winner of the competition will be awarded a $25,000 grand prize and the title of the Kids Baking Champion.

Kids Baking Champion airs on The Food Network, Monday nights at 8 p.m.

