Portsmouth 10-year-old competes in baking challenges on The Food Network

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 8:50 PM. EST January 30, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 10-year-old girl has been appearing as a contestant in this season's episodes of "Kids Baking Championship" on the Food Network. 

Kaniyah Cary is a student at Churchland Primary & Intermediate School. 

The popular show features Valerie Bertinelli and celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman. 

The show is a 10-week contest where Kaniyah and other contestants has baked carnival-themed cupcakes, volcano Bundt cakes, and even tie-dye cakes. 

The winner of the competition will be awarded a $25,000 grand prize and the title of the Kids Baking Champion. 

Kids Baking Champion airs on The Food Network, Monday nights at 8 p.m. 

