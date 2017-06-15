Portsmouth church hit by lightning, engulfed in flames

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A church was struck by lightning causing it to be engulfed in flames Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at the Mt. Sinai United Holy Church on Columbus Avenue. Miracle Christian Center also uses the building.

Firefighters were called to the scene for a lightning strike just before 6:30 p.m.

The co-pastors of Miracle Christian Center say it's hard knowing the building is gone, but they're relying on their faith.

"Even though this happened the way it happened, we know God is still in control no matter what," said Pastor Jeffery Grant.

No one was inside the church when it caught fire, and no one was injured.

