Portsmouth girl to compete in second Food Network show

Kaniyah Cary (Photo: City of Portsmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- 11-year-old Kaniyah Cary can do way more than just bake, and she is ready to show the world.

Earlier this year Kaniyah competed on the Food Network show "Kids Baking Championship." The show focused on different baking challenges. 12 kids participated in the competition, and Kaniyah placed in the top three.

Now Kaniyah is heading back to the Food Network for another competition. The show will be called "Kid Chef Nation," and the focus will be on cooking skills, rather than baking.

The young competitors will be testing their culinary skills at festivals across the nation.

"Kids Chef Nation" will premiere Monday, April 3 at 8 p.m. on The Food Network.

