Portsmouth Master Police Officer rescues injured cardinal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- To protect and serve the citizens... and our state bird.

Master Police Officer Worley rescued an injured male cardinal, Sunday. The bird was found near Deep Creek Blvd. and Claremont Dr.

Worley picked up the bird and put him in his patrol car. The bird then perched himself on the dashboard of the vehicle, while Worley tried to find someone who could help the animal.

Worley was able to contact a rehabilitation facility.

The bird was taken safely to the facility in Chesapeake a short time later.

