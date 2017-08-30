Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 12-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who ran away from home Tuesday night.

According to police, Jacquez Funney was last seen at 9 p.m. in the 50 block of Grove Street. He has not had contact with his family members since he left his house.

Jacquez D. Funney is a black male who stands approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 103 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue pants with a light blue stripe on the side and a black t-shirt with the words “Only God Can Judge Me” on it.

If anyone has any information about Jacquez D. Funney they are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police immediately ay (757)393-5300.

