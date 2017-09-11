Portsmouth Police: Barricade situation ends 'without incident'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- An active shooter situation ends without incident, Portsmouth Police say.

"The situation on Gillis Road has been resolved," police tweeted early Tuesday morning. "The barricaded subject has been taken into custody without incident."

Police issued an active shooter alert Monday evening, warning residents to "take cover immediately."

According to police, barricade situation unfolded in the 100 block of Gillis Road at 7:45 p.m. After a little more than two hours, the active shooter alert was issued for the same area. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Residents were instructed to take cover and stay as low to the ground as possible.

There is no word on what caused the barricade situation, or if anyone else is involved. No word on what charges the suspect might be facing.

