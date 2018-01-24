Portsmouth Police find 63-year-old missing man

(Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Update at 8:05 p.m.: Marvin Folston has been located safe and unharmed.

-----

Portsmouth Police are searching for a missing man who is in need of medication.

63-year-old Marvin Folston of Portsmouth was last seen on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the 30 block of Emmons Place.

He is 5'5 and weights 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, please call police at (757) 393-5300.

© 2018 WVEC-TV