PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have found a 12-year-old who ran away from home Tuesday night.

According to police, Jacquez Funney was last seen at 9 p.m. in the 50 block of Grove Street. He has not had contact with his family members since he left his house.

Authorities say Jacquez was located safe and unharmed. He was been returned to his family.

© 2017 WVEC-TV