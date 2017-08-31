Portsmouth Police hosting 'Cover the Cruiser' event for Special Olympics

(Photo: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The public has a rare opportunity to "vandalize" a police car on Thursday, for charity of course!

The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting a "Cover the Cruiser" event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wawa located at 4005 Victory Boulevard.

Join us for a "Cover the Cruiser" event today at the WaWa, located at 4005 Victory Blvd. from 10am-1pm to benefit Special Olympics pic.twitter.com/IrOcI84WRn — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) August 31, 2017

According to a Facebook event, a marked Portsmouth Police vehicle will be waiting in the parking lot to be covered with "Law Enforcement Torch Run" icons.

Whenever a donation is made to the Special Olympics, donors can write their name or an inspirational message on the icon and attach it to the police car!

All proceeds will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

