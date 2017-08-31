WVEC
Close

Portsmouth Police hosting 'Cover the Cruiser' event for Special Olympics

Staff , WVEC 8:59 AM. EDT August 31, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The public has a rare opportunity to "vandalize" a police car on Thursday, for charity of course!

The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting a "Cover the Cruiser" event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wawa located at 4005 Victory Boulevard.

According to a Facebook event, a marked Portsmouth Police vehicle will be waiting in the parking lot to be covered with "Law Enforcement Torch Run" icons.

Whenever a donation is made to the Special Olympics, donors can write their name or an inspirational message on the icon and attach it to the police car!

All proceeds will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories