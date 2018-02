PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Portsmouth Police were called to the 3200 block of Brighton Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found a man on the scene with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released any further information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV