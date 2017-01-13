Portsmouth Police investigate robbery on Victory Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a robbery, Friday.
The robbery occurred at the Advanced America on Victory Blvd.
Emergency crews were called to the business just before 4:30 p.m.
The suspect has been described as a man who was armed with a handgun. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the business, before fleeing.
No one was injured.
If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs