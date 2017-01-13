WVEC
Portsmouth Police investigate robbery on Victory Blvd.

Staff , WVEC 5:58 PM. EST January 13, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a robbery, Friday. 

The robbery occurred at the Advanced America on Victory Blvd. 

Emergency crews were called to the business just before 4:30 p.m. 

The suspect has been described as a man who was armed with a handgun. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the business, before fleeing. 

No one was injured. 

If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

