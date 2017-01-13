Portsmouth Police investigate robbery on Victory Blvd.

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a robbery, Friday.

The robbery occurred at the Advanced America on Victory Blvd.

Emergency crews were called to the business just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect has been described as a man who was armed with a handgun. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the business, before fleeing.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

