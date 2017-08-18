Man shot in Essex Food Store parking lot, dies

(Photo: Portsmouth police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of High Street just before 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and collapsed.

First responders arrived and pronounced the man dead on scene.

According to police, the man had been shot in the parking lot of a Essex Food Store.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

