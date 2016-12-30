WVEC
Close

Portsmouth Police investigate shooting on Virginia Ave.

Staff , WVEC 8:30 PM. EST December 30, 2016

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting that injured one person, Friday.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m. 

When officials arrived they learned the victim, an injured man, had already arrived at a local area hospital, his condition is unknown at this time. 

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories