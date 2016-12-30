Portsmouth Police investigate shooting on Virginia Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting that injured one person, Friday.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m.
When officials arrived they learned the victim, an injured man, had already arrived at a local area hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs