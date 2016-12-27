Portsmouth Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital, Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of High St.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He walked into a local area hospital around 8 p.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.