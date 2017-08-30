Portsmouth police investigating car stolen, returned with 3-month old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that had a baby in it Tuesday evening.
According to Portsmouth Police, a vehicle was stolen from the 4000 block of Cedar Lane with a 3-month-old in the back seat around 10:45 p.m..
The car was recovered a short time later in the Peachtree neighborhood in Churchland.
The child was safe and unharmed.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further information was released.
