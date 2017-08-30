Portsmouth police investigating car stolen, returned with 3-month old

A Portsmouth police car on patrol. (Photo: Eric Kane, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that had a baby in it Tuesday evening.

According to Portsmouth Police, a vehicle was stolen from the 4000 block of Cedar Lane with a 3-month-old in the back seat around 10:45 p.m..

The car was recovered a short time later in the Peachtree neighborhood in Churchland.

The child was safe and unharmed.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information was released.

