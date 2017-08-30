Portsmouth police officer rescues 5-week-old squirrel

(Photo: Portsmouth Police Department Twitter)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A police officer rescued a baby squirrel on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted that Master Police Officer J. Worley rescued the 5-week-old at the 500 block of Spectator St.

The little fellow has been given the name, "Speckles of Spectator."

The police department said that the baby squirrel was taken to a rehabber with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The rehabber believed the squirrel probably opened its eyes for the first time a few days before the officer rescued him.

Speckles is on his way to recovery, and he is safe and happy.

This isn't the first time someone from the Portsmouth Police Department rescued a little critter!

