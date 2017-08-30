Portsmouth police rescues 5-week-old squirrel

(Photo: Portsmouth Police Department Twitter)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth police officer rescued a baby squirrel on Tuesday.

According to a tweet, Master Police Officer J. Worley rescued the 5-week-old at the 500 block of Spectator Street.

The little fella has been given the name, "Speckles of Spectator."

The police department said that the baby squirrel was taken to a Rehabber with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The rehabber claimed the squirrel probably opened its eye for the first time a few days ago.

Speckles is on his way to recovery, and he is safe and happy.

This isn't the first time someone from the Portsmouth Police Department rescued a little critter!

