Portsmouth police find 12-year-old runaway safe

Joseph A. Drake (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have located a 12-year-old boy, who ran away from home, safe and sound.

Family members had last seen Joseph A. Drake around 3 p.m. at their home in the 100 block of Grand Street.

Joseph's family members left, and when they returned he was nowhere to be found and his bike was missing.

Portsmouth Police tweeted that Joseph had been found safe just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

