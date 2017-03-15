Portsmouth Public Library in need of books for children's summer program

Group Of Multi-Cultural Children Reading On Window Seat (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Public Library is in need of books for their Summer Reading Program.

The books will be used for the library's reading program, hosted this summer at city recreation centers. The center's are in dire need of more books to make these programs possible.

The books can be new or gently used, and must be appropriate for children between 6 and 11-years-old.

The library is looking for:

Chapter books

Non-fiction books about real, interesting subjects

Picture books with stories written for 1st - 3rd graders

Graphic novels for 6 - 11-year-olds

Books with folktales, fables, short stories.

While any donation is appreciated, there are certain books that the library does not need, including:

Picture books for preschool age children

Books about alphabets, numbers, shapes, concepts

Board books - books on thick pages for babies

Books may be donated at any library location, or any Portsmouth Recreation Center.

The book drive ends June 1.

For more information, call (757) 393-8501.

