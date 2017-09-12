Portsmouth school board member arrested for Obstruction of Justice

Lakeesha Atkinson (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth school board member is facing a misdemeanor charge after she was arrested Tuesday evening.

Lakeesha "Klu" Atkinson is a member of the Portsmouth school board. Her profile on the Portsmouth Public Schools website says that she has a passion for giving back to her community, volunteering, and injustice.

According to police, Atkinson was arrested on one charge of misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice.

The details surrounding her arrest are unclear at this time.

