Portsmouth Special Victims Unit searching for missing woman

73-year-old Barbara Cosgriff (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

73-year-old Barbara Cosgriff was last seen at her home in the 20 block of Cypress Rd. by her caregiver at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When Cosgriff's caregiver went to check on her, she was no where to be found.

Due to a medical condition, Cosgriff requires regular care, and officials are concerned for Cosgriff's well being.

Officials believe that Cosgriff may be traveling in a silver Toyota Echo with Virginia plates FIZZ1.

Barbara Cosgriff is described as a white woman, she is 5'2" tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Barbara Cosgriff, or know where she may be, please call the Portsmouth Police Dept. at (757) 718-8093.

(© 2017 WVEC)