Possible toll relief

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Warm Springs Ranch kicks off 9th season
-
More tunnel toll relief on the way?
-
Fence debate
-
Little trains, big fun
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
-
The circus comes to Hampton Roads for the final time
-
Woman claims a man drugged her
-
Teachers outrage
-
Wheel of Fortune fail sets social media on fire
More Stories
-
Governor releases plan to ease toll burdenMar 23, 2017, 6:25 a.m.
-
Police: Man smacks, bites, chokes pregnant girlfriendMar 23, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
-
Warmer weather on the wayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.