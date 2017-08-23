Posters promoting violence appear in North Carolina cities

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Posters spotted in North Carolina cities appear to advocate violence against anti-fascists.



Media outlets report that the signs recently began appearing in Durham and Chapel Hill, and say "hospitalize your local antifa scumbag." It also shows three figures holding weapons.



Antifa refers to an anti-fascist group that seeks to fight fascism with direct action.



The posters have the initials YWNRU, and the email YouWillNotReplaceUsprotonmail.com. "You will not replace us" is a white-supremacist slogan.



Matt Gladdek of Downtown Durham Inc. says he reported the email to Proton Mail, which replied it has been suspended.



The posters have been spotted on utility poles and near bus stops. City leaders, including Durham City Councilman Charlie Reece, say signs on utility poles are illegal and are asking anyone who sees one to report it.

If you’ve seen this poster in Durham (where this pic was taken this AM) or anywhere else in the country, please reply with a location. Thx pic.twitter.com/qku74GSMpP — Charlie Reece (@CharlieReece) August 22, 2017

