Powerful photos from Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral procession

KUSA - A community gathered Friday to say thank you to a man who gave his life protecting them.

Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, was shot and killed while responding to an assault call the night of Jan. 24. He was a beloved husband, friend, hockey player and protector of his community.

He was the second Colorado deputy to die in the line of duty in a month.

Thousands of people who live in Adams County and the Front Range lined the streets Friday morning to watch as hundreds of police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles helped take Gumm on his final journey.

Here are some of the most powerful photos of the procession from Sky9 and 9NEWS photojournalists.

