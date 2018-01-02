Preparations in Norfolk ahead of winter weather

norf_snow plows_cropped.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk is preparing for the winter weather anticipated to come on Wednesday afternoon.

City crews will work 12-hour shifts ahead of the snow. Roadways are being pre-treated on Tuesday afternoon and Public Work crews will continue focusing on bridges and overpasses.

All on-street parking downtown is prohibited after 5 p.m. on Wednesday through 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

This will allow crews to plow the streets of downtown without any issues. The City will open the Boush Street garage and the York Street garage on Wednesday so residents can have a place to move their cars.

Drivers parking in those garages should pull a ticket on entry and plan to remove their vehicle by 10 a.m. on Friday. Top decks will be closed until the snow melts.

The City has 22 plows and 17 spreaders for snow response, as well as more than 1,000 tons of salt, 400 tons of sand and 1,000 gallons of salt brine solution.

Norfolk also has additional support on standby if needed.

Once the snow reaches two inches deep, City crews will begin plowing primary roadways. After the main roads are cleared, crews will move to clearing secondary routes.

City crews will not plow residential streets for safety reasons and due to the size of the snow removal equipment.

For a full list of snow removal routes, click here.

