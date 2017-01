Pres. Bush stable; Barbara Bush '1000 percent better'

HOUSTON -- A spokesman for President George H.W. Bush says the 92-year-old is stable at a Houston hospital after being admitted on Saturday, and his wife Barbara Bush is feeling "1000 percent better" after being admitted for bronchitis on Wednesday.

Jim McGrath said in a statement Thursday morning that the 41st president had a good night's rest and is being evaluated. He was moved to the Intensive Care Unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia."

As for Mrs. Bush, antibiotics and a good rest have seemed to help with her condition, McGrath said.

Family friends Jim and Susan Baker visited them in the hospital, McGrath added. He says the family hopes President Bush will be released from the ICU in the next few days.

The couple is "deeply appreciative for the wonderful care they are receiving -- as well as the prayers and good wishes from far and wide," McGrath said.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president.

