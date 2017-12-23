Prosecutor: police justified in fatal shooting of suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors say Charlottesville police were justified in the fatal shooting of a suspect fleeing from a sex assault on a 72-year-old woman.



The Daily Progress reports that the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office released its findings Friday evening.



The report found 32-year-old J.C. Hawkins of Charlottesville twice pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase in which Hawkins waded into the Rivanna River while shouting "Kill me!"



The report also found that Hawkins told his 72-year-old victim he was going to have sex one more time before being killed by police.



The shooting occurred Oct. 13, when police responded to a 911 call from the victim and saw Hawkins, who fit the victim's description.



