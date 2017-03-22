Protesters stage 'die in' to support Affordable Care Act

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It was a dramatic display as dozens gathered to show support for the Affordable Care Act.



Demonstrators are concerned a repeal will affect them, as well as millions of others.

Town Center became the focal point of a "die in" protest against possibly repealing the ACA.

"If the ACA gets repealed, millions of people will not have access to healthcare," said Sarah Cowherd, who joined the demonstration.

Anastasia Miller, who helped organize the event, also joined to show how they'd be impacted if they're left without affordable healthcare.

"I'm a suicide survivor and I also pay hundreds of dollars in chronic depression medication," Miller said.

"I get infusions every month and they're $50,000 a month so my treatment's very expensive," said Cowherd, who told 13News Now she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder a few years ago.

One person they took aim at was Congressman Scott Taylor.

"He's not for all of the people. He's for an elite few of the people," said Miller.

"Scott Taylor was a member of an elite military unit that prided itself in never leaving anyone behind. He's going to vote for that bill tomorrow and if he does, he's voting to leave 24 million people behind," said Ron Roe, a co-organizer.

Protesters were urging the Congressman to hear them out and back them in keeping the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman Taylor responded on Twitter to a person who tweeted at him about the protest.

He wrote: "100% support peaceful protests, every American's right. Thank u to Lizzie, paid Democrat organizer, for getting more people involved. Kudos".

