Public helps identify four suspects in Christmas vandalism case

(Photo: 13News Now Niko Clemmons)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified four juveniles as the suspects accused of vandalizing a Christmas tree display, built by 6th graders at Page Middle School.

The incident occurred on December 10th, hours after faculty and staff went home.

Surveillance video caught the four suspects.

Thanks to help from the public, and solid work from the School Resource Officer, and Patrol units, four suspects were taken into custody.

All four suspects are juveniles. Two of the suspects were previous GCPS students, and the other two are current students.

The suspects will be charged after the holidays.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the public and the tipsters who helped identify the suspects.