Quarterback Tony Romo to retire from football

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

HOUSTON -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has opted to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

Adam Schefter with ESPN says Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting. Schefter reports Dallas is planning to release Romo today.

Last week, Texas head coach Bill O'Brien went to the AFC coaches breakfast with a stock response when asked if there was a future for Romo in Houston.

"I've had no conversations with the Cowboys," the Houston Texans coach said.

For weeks, speculation pegged Houston as the likely landing spot for Romo.

And not much from O'Brien about the prospect of adding Romo to his mix.

"I’m a coach. I don’t have any trade discussions with anybody, and like you said, he’s under contract with the Cowboys and that’s really all I can say about that," O'Brien said. "I’m not going to get into speculation of whether he’s released, what we (would do). Like I said, and I really mean it, we’re really looking forward to working with the guys that we know are going to be there on April 17th, at every position."

USA Today Sports reports that Romo has been linked to CBS -- where he could ascend to the role as an analyst on the network’s No. 1 broadcast team that currently is comprised of Jim Nantz and Phil Simms -- among other broadcast gigs in recent weeks.

Romo has three seasons left on his contract with the Cowboys, but he’s been supplanted by Dak Prescott as the starter. Romo suffered a back injury in the preseason last year and didn’t start a game for the Cowboys as Prescott led the franchise to a 13-3 record in the regular season.

Romo played in only one series for the Cowboys after he returned from injury in November. He’s played in five games overall over the past two seasons.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

