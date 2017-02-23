Raccoon found in Newport News tests positive for rabies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District has reported that a raccoon found in the 100 block of Magnolia Dr. has tested positive for rabies.
Residents in that area of Newport News, who have had any contact with this raccoon, are asked to call the Health Department at Peninsula Health District - Newport News Environmental Health at (757) 594-7340.
Exposure includes direct contact through a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, and mouth. The health district is also warning residents of indirect contact through pets.
If the Health Department is closed and you wish to contact them, please call your local animal control:
- Newport News / Poquoson Animal Control: (757) 595-7387
- York County Animal Control: (757) 890-3601
- James City County / Williamsburg Animal Control: (757) 253-1800
The district is also taking this opportunity to encourage residents to vaccinate pets and watch wildlife from a distance in order to prevent rabies exposure.
