Red Cross connects families with emergencies to military loved ones

(WVEC) -- The American Red Cross offers a Hero Care Center that connects family members with members of the military currently serving on active duty.

The service is available every day, 24/7 either by phone or online.

The number to speak with a Red Cross Emergency Communications Specialist is : 1-877-272-7337.

When contacting the Red Cross be prepared to provide the following information:

Full Legal Name

Rank/rating

Branch of Service (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard)

Social Security number or Date of Birth

Military unit address

Information about the deploed unit and home base information (for deployed service members only)

The Red Cross will also ask for infomration about the family emergency.

There are also eligibility requirements for the service members to receive the emergency communications.

For more information click HERE.

