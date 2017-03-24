Red Cross needs O negative, AB blood donations after winter weather cancelations

Blood Donors Making Donation in Hospital (Photo: monkey businessimages/ Thinkstock) (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

(WVEC) -- The American Red Cross is asking the public for help, they are in need of O negative and AB blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

The organization says that severe winter weather in some parts of the country has caused nearly 250 Red Cross blood drives to be canceled, in March alone. Those cancelations led to more than 8,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

Platelets, type O negative blood, and type AB plasma are three of the most in-demand blood products by hospitals.

"All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for platelet and type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients," said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services. "We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days."

Patients around the country, or locally depend on donations. Brady Prosser was severely burned in October while mowing near some burning leaves. He received regular, sometimes daily, blood and plasma transfusions while he was in the hospital.

Type O negative blood can be transfused to a patient with any blood type. Less than 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, and hospitals depend on frequent donations to ensure it is available for patients in need.

To learn more, find a donation opportunity, or schedule an appointment visit the Red Cross' website, or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

© 2017 WVEC-TV