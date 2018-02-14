Red hats handed out to local newborns to promote heart health

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Volunteers for the American Heart Association knitted and crocheted hats from newborn and handed them out to babies in hospitals across Hampton Roads.

The red hats are part of a program called Little Hats, Big Hearts to raise awareness for heart disease. Infant CPR kits were also given to new parents, just in case their child goes into cardiac arrest.

February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association partnered with The Children's Heart Foundation to honor babies, moms, and heart-healthy lives in a special, adorable way.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program began in 2014, collecting about 300 hats in the first year. Since then, it has expanded to more than 40 states.

