REMINDER: Change your clocks and smoke alarm batteries for Daylight Savings Time

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- The time has come to "Spring forward."

Daylight Savings Time is Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.

Emergency services suggest not only changing your clocks, but also your smoke alarm batteries whenever Daylight Savings Time rolls around.

According to the National Fire Protection Associated (NFPS), three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in houses without working smoke alarms.

"Saving your life can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm batteries once a year and replacing smoke alarms every 10 years," explains Lieutenant Chuck Chapin, Fire Marshal.

Special smoke alarms are available for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The NFPA reports that having a working smoke alarm in the home cuts the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half.

"You should also install carbon monoxide alarms in your home and check them once a month," says Lieutenant Chapin.

If you are looking for help disposing of replaced smoke alarm batteries, the Suffolk Public Library had recycle containers at all branches.

For more information on home fire safety, or to ask for help checking smoke alarms and batteries, contact the Suffolk Fire & Rescue Department at (757) 514-4550.

