Report: 12 out of 56 child deaths in Hampton Roads were due to neglect

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A new report released by the Eastern Region Child Fatality Team has revealed some sad findings about child deaths in the area. 56 children died between July 2015 and June 2016. 12 of those deaths were due to neglect or abuse.

Those statistics follow a national trend, and don't show much of an improvement.

The report also revealed that a high number of deaths were results of unsafe sleeping habits. In fact, 29 of the infant deaths in the Hampton Roads region were due to those habits. Unsafe sleeping habits can include putting the child on its stomach to sleep or sleeping with the baby in the same bed.

The high number is very concerning to officials. Another concern is drug abuse by caretakers or infants.

In one out of three baby death cases parents or caretakers were abusing drugs that ranged from painkillers to marijuana. The team that conducted the report say many of those cases are preventable, and they want to continue to get the word out to save other babies.

"I think if people can listen to the messages they're hearing about safe sleep, not using substances while caring for a small child because we are the people that are supposed to be providing that care," said Gail Davidson from the Virginia Department of Social Services. "Those babies can't tell us what they need. We need to be the eyes and ears for that baby and on top of their game."

The Eastern Region Child Fatality Team has collected statistics on infant deaths for more than 20 years. They hope to continue to educate the public about how to prevent these unfortunate deaths.

© 2017 WVEC-TV