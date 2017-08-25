Report: Fired Virginia teachers helped students with tests

Standardized test. (Photo: ceazars, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - Five teachers have been fired at an elementary school in Virginia where officials say teachers inappropriately helped students with tests.



News media outlets report that a Virginia Department of Education report released this week says "inappropriate assistance" was provided to a "significant and undetermined" number of students at Petersburg's A.P. Hill Elementary School during the Standards of Learning tests last spring.



The education department report says some students told investigators they were told to raise their hands when they answered a question, so that a teacher could review it and encourage them to check their work if the answer was wrong.



Superintendent Marcus Newsome said in a statement that there is "no place for cheating in Petersburg City Public Schools."



The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that Mayor Sam Parham called the findings "unacceptable."

