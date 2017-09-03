Rescue effort underway for hikers trapped by Eagle Creek Fire

(Photo: Cowley, Jared)

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. -- The first two busloads of more than 140 hikers trapped in the woods overnight by the Eagle Creek Fire is on its way to safety Sunday morning, with two more to follow.

A total of 52 people is on the first bus, the US Forest Service reported. The buses will drop off hikers in the parking lot of the Cascade Salmon Hatchery, located at the head of the Eagle Creek trailhead, where family or friends can meet them.

Families and loved ones of the stranded hikers can call 541-387-6911 for information.

Mountain WAVE Search and Rescue tweeted out a photo of the second bus leaving later Sunday morning.

The Forest Service does not know whether any of the hikers are injured, a spokesman said.

The Eagle Creek Fire was reported Saturday afternoon near Eagle Creek Campground in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. It grew to 3,000 acres overnight.

The blaze is now approximately a half-mile from Cascade Locks, Ore., and the town was issued evacuation notices last night from the Hood River County Sheriff.

A Level 3 (Go) evacuation notice was given to residences south of Interstate 84 and all residences north of Interstate 84 are under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, immediately across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Wash.

The fire cut off access to the Eagle Creek trailhead, stranding 153 hikers in the woods last night.

A National Guard helicopter dropped supplies to the hikers, and local search and rescue teams are leading them out this morning.

The Eagle Creek Fire is human-caused and the Oregon State Police is investigating.

For the latest updates on the fire, click here or call 541-392-1632. Hood River County has also activated an evacuation hotline at 541-387-6941

